Italy's Five Star sits out key vote, raising risk of Draghi exit

By AFP

ROME: Italy's Five Star Movement sat out a confidence vote on Thursday, plunging Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government into crisis and potentially triggering its downfall and a snap general election.

Formerly anti-establishment Five Star (M5S), riven by in-fighting and haemorrhaging support in the polls, refused to participate in the vote, despite Draghi's warning that he would not continue without its backing.

