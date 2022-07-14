STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Italy's Five Star sits out key vote, raising risk of Draghi exit

Five Star, riven by in-fighting and haemorrhaging support in the polls, refused to participate in the vote, despite Draghi's warning that he would not continue without its backing.

Published: 14th July 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi speaks during a news conference (File Photo | AP Photo)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (File Photo | AP Photo)

By AFP

ROME: Italy's Five Star Movement sat out a confidence vote on Thursday, plunging Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government into crisis and potentially triggering its downfall and a snap general election.

Formerly anti-establishment Five Star (M5S), riven by in-fighting and haemorrhaging support in the polls, refused to participate in the vote, despite Draghi's warning that he would not continue without its backing.

