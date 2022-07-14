Italy's Five Star sits out key vote, raising risk of Draghi exit
Five Star, riven by in-fighting and haemorrhaging support in the polls, refused to participate in the vote, despite Draghi's warning that he would not continue without its backing.
Published: 14th July 2022 07:09 PM | Last Updated: 14th July 2022 07:09 PM
ROME: Italy's Five Star Movement sat out a confidence vote on Thursday, plunging Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government into crisis and potentially triggering its downfall and a snap general election.
