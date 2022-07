By PTI

NEW YORK: Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday.

Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying, "Tweets aren't loading right now. Try again".

According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 am EDT.

