STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Elon Musk's father, 76, reveals he has 'secret' child with 35-year-old stepdaughter

According to New York Post, Errol Musk in an interview to a British tabloid admitted that he welcomed a baby girl with Elon's stepsister, Jana in 2019.

Published: 15th July 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Errol Musk. (Photo | AFP)

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: Tesla and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk's 76-year-old father Errol Musk has revealed he had a secret second child, with his 35-year stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout three years ago.

According to New York Post, Errol Musk in an interview to a British tabloid admitted that he welcomed a baby girl with Elon's stepsister, Jana in 2019.

The 76-year-old South African engineer stated, "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce."

The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, Elliot Rush in the year 2017.

Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol's second wife Heide Bezuidenhout, whom he married after splitting with Elon's mother Maye Haldeman Musk in 1979.

Errol and Heide have two biological children together, but he also helped raise Jana, who was just 4 years old when he became her stepfather. Errol and Heide eventually divorced after 18 years, as per New York Post.

"It's not practical. She's 35, eventually, if I'm still around, she might wind up back with me."Errol added to his statement.

Jana's first pregnancy with Errol's child in 2017 shocked the Musks and led to a harsh falling out between Elon and his father. "They still don't like it ..they still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister." Errol said when asked about how his family reacted to the shocking pregnancy news.

Recently it was revealed Elon fathered two children with an executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink, weeks before his second child with Grimes was born, the New York Post reported.

The SpaceX owner's statement to the shocking news is still awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Errol Musk Jana Bezuidenhout secret child
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp