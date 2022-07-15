STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president

Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

Published: 15th July 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe (File photo| AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Friday sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Rajapaksa has resigned, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena officially announced on Friday, two days after the embattled leader fled the country in the face of massive protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

ALSO READ | Sri Lankan speaker says Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as president accepted

