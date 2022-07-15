STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Red alert for child health': 25 million kids missed routine vaccinations in 2021 because of COVID pandemic

Scientists said low vaccine coverage rates had already resulted in preventable outbreaks of diseases like measles and polio.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

ChildrenVaccinationsAP

A toddler is inoculated for polio during a free vaccination campaign for polio, rubella and influenza organized by the Health Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 18, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: About 25 million children worldwide have missed out on routine immunizations against common diseases like diptheria, largely because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular health services or triggered misinformation about vaccines, according to the UN.

In a new report published Friday, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said their figures show 25 million children last year failed to get vaccinated against diptheria, tetanus, and pertussis, a marker for childhood immunization coverage, continuing a downward trend that began in 2019.

"This is a red alert for child health," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF's Executive Director. We are witnessing the largest sustained drop in childhood immunization in a generation," she said, adding that the consequences would be measured in lives lost.

Data showed the vast majority of the children who failed to get immunized were living in developing countries, namely Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria and the Philippines.

While vaccine coverage fell in every world region, the worst effects were seen in East Asia and the Pacific.

Experts said this "historic backsliding" in vaccination coverage was especially disturbing since it was occurring as rates of severe malnutrition were rising.

Malnourished children typically have weaker immune systems and infections like measles can often prove fatal to them.

"The convergence of a hunger crisis with a growing immunization gap threatens to create the conditions for a child survival crisis," the UN said.

ALSO READ | Long Covid: Why we should not ignore it

Scientists said low vaccine coverage rates had already resulted in preventable outbreaks of diseases like measles and polio.

In March 2020, WHO and partners asked countries to suspend their polio eradication efforts amid the accelerating COVID-19 pandemic.

There have since been dozens of polio epidemics in more than 30 countries.

"This is particularly tragic as tremendous progress was made in the two decades before the COVID pandemic to improve childhood vaccination rates globally," said Helen Bedford, a professor of children's health at University College London, who was not connected to the UN report.

She said the news was shocking but not surprising, noting that immunization services are frequently an "early casualty" of major social or economic disasters.

Dr David Elliman, a consultant pediatrician at Britain's Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, said it was critical to reverse the declining vaccination trend among children.

"The effects of what happens in one part of the world can ripple out to affect the whole globe," he said in a statement, noting the rapid spread of COVID-19 and more recently, monkeypox. "Whether we act on the basis of ethics or enlightened self-interest', we must put (children) top of our list of priorities."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccinations immunization diptheria tetanus shots children health Children vaccine immunity COVID vaccine Covid vaccine misinformation COVID pandemic children vaccinations
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp