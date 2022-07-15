STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka bans Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brothers Mahinda and Basil from leaving country

The interim order was given by the court after the petition filed by Transparency International Sri Lanka and three others against the two politicians was taken up for hearing.

Published: 15th July 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa wave to supporters during a party convention in Colombo. (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

A day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned as the President of Sri Lanka, the Supreme Court banned his two brothers from leaving the country till July 28, on Friday, according to sources.

Former Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksa and former minister Basil Rajapaksa were barred from leaving the crisis-hit island nation.

The interim order was given by the court after the petition filed by Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) and three others against the two politicians was taken up for hearing.

ALSO READ | Wickremesinghe abolishes official title of 'His Excellency' for Sri Lankan President

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim President until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Sri Lanka Lanka economic crisis Sri Lankan crisis Gotabaya Rajapaksa
