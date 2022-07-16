Indo-American Naureen Hassan is next President of UBS Americas, CEO of UBS Americas Holding

By PTI

NEW YORK: A prominent Indian-American finance executive, Naureen Hassan, has been appointed President of UBS Americas and CEO of UBS Americas Holding, according to the Switzerland-based financial giant.

Currently, Hassan is the first vice president and chief operating officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY).

She will also be serving on UBS Group's Executive Board, according to a press release by UBS Americas.

Hassan will join in the leadership role in October this year and will succeed Tom Naratil, the Zurich and Basel-headquartered company said in a press release.

UBS Group AG is a multinational investment bank and financial services company founded and based in Switzerland.

Co-headquartered in the cities of Zurich and Basel, it maintains a presence in all major financial centres as the largest Swiss banking institution and the largest private bank in the world.

She will become a member of UBS's Group Executive Board in October 2022.

Hassan this week stepped down from her role as the First Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where she was the New York Fed's second-ranking officer.

UBS said in a statement that in her new role, Hassan will be responsible for driving client relationships, promoting cross-business collaboration, navigating the evolving public policy landscape, and ensuring sound regulatory and reputational risk governance.

In addition, she will lead the firm's strategic growth and digital initiatives in the Americas region, including the transformation of the firm's Wealth Management Americas Platform, expansion of digitally customised banking services, implementation of the Wealthfront acquisition upon closure, and the rollout of UBS Circle One in the region.

Congratulations to my sister @naureenhassan on her new job “President UBS Americas & CEO @UBS Americas !

We are so proud of your achievements Naureen

