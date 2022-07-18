Home World

Crisis in Sri Lanka a warning to other countries with high debt levels and limited policy space: IMF chief

"Countries with high debt levels and limited policy space will face additional strains. Look no further than Sri Lanka as a warning sign," Georgieva said on Saturday.

Published: 18th July 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

A driver of an autorickshaw sleeps inside his rickshaw while waiting in a queue to buy petrol at a fuel station, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

A driver of an autorickshaw sleeps inside his rickshaw while waiting in a queue to buy petrol at a fuel station, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has cited the example of the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka to warn other countries that they could also face a similar situation in the face of high debt levels and limited policy space.

"I wish the global economic outlook was as bright as the sky in Bali, but unfortunately, it is not. The outlook has darkened significantly, and uncertainty is exceptionally high. Downside risks about which the IMF had previously warned have now materialised," International Monetary Fund Managing Director Georgieva said at the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Indonesia.

"Countries with high debt levels and limited policy space will face additional strains. Look no further than Sri Lanka as a warning sign," Georgieva said on Saturday.

The comments from the IMF MD came as Sri Lanka is going through its toughest economic crisis and is in a hard position where it cannot pay for its essential imports, fuel, food and medicine due to an acute forex crisis.

The government declared bankruptcy in mid-April by refusing to honour its international debt.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced out of power last week due to his poor handling of the economy.

Georgieva said that developing nations had also been experiencing sustained capital outflows for four months in a row, putting their dreams of catching up with advanced economies at risk.

While she did not directly indicate the names of any nations, the same global headwinds - rising inflation and interest rate hikes, depreciating currencies, high levels of debt and dwindling foreign currency reserves, have affected other economies in the region, the BBC reported.

Pakistan is one of the nations, which has been witnessing a shaky economy for some time now. Fuel prices in Pakistan are up by around 90 per cent since the end of May, after the government ended fuel subsidies. It's trying to rein in spending as it negotiates with the IMF to resume a bailout programme, the report said.

The economy is struggling with the rising cost of goods.

In June, the annual inflation rate hit 21.3 per cent, the highest it has been in 13 years, the report added.

Maldives and Bangladesh are two nations which are on the verge of witnessing an economic crisis if situations are not brought under control.

The Maldives has seen its public debt swell in recent years and it's now well above 100 per cent of its GDP. Like Sri Lanka, the pandemic hammered the economy of the Maldives that was heavily reliant on tourism.

On the other hand, in Bangladesh Inflation has hit an 8-year high in May in Bangladesh, touching 7.42 per cent, the report said.

With reserves dwindling, the government has acted fast to curb non-essential imports, relaxing rules to attract remittances from millions of migrants living overseas and reducing foreign trips for officials, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Lanka crisis Lanka economic crisis IMF
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp