AI research firm OpenAI's new tool turns words into art

Artificial intelligence research firm OpenAI is conducting a wide-scale beta test of DALL-E, cutting-edge software that creates images from textual descriptions.

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: A million people eager to dabble with a new artificial intelligence tool that lets them create images simply by describing them with words will soon get their wish, its creators said Wednesday.

Although the arrival of AI has led to fears of humans being replaced by machines in fields from customer care to journalism, enthusiasts see the technology more as an opportunity than a threat.

A video showcasing the tool on the company's website showed DALL-E generating an image of a polar bear playing the guitar, a photo of a koala dunking a basketball, and the famed Mona Lisa painting but with the subject sporting a mohawk hairstyle.

"We've already seen people use DALL·E to make music videos for young cancer patients, create magazine covers, and bring novel concepts to life," the company said in a post.

OpenAI said invitations will be sent in the coming weeks to a million people on a waiting list to try the tool's latest version.

Amid concerns that this and similar tools could be misused in disinformation campaigns, OpenAI said it worked with researchers and developers to build in safeguards to curb abuses such as DALL-E being used for deception.

"We reject image uploads containing realistic faces and attempts to create the likeness of public figures, including celebrities and prominent political figures," Open AI said.

Filters built into DALL-E block violent, political, sexual or other content barred by its policies, and the system is designed to avoid assumptions about race or gender, Open AI said.

