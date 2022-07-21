Home World

FBI adds missing Indian woman to its list, seeks help from public

Mayushi Bhagat came to the United States in 2016 on an F1 Student Visa. She was enrolled at the University of New Hampshire and then the New York Institute of Technology.

Published: 21st July 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 11:05 AM

By PTI

NEW YORK: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has added a 28-year-old Indian woman, who has been missing from New Jersey for the last three years, to its list of "Missing Persons" and is asking for assistance from the public on her whereabouts.

Mayushi Bhagat was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey.

She was last seen wearing colourful pyjama pants and a black T-shirt. Bhagat was reported missing by her family on May 1, 2019. She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

Bhagat came to the United States in 2016 on an F1 Student Visa. She was enrolled at the University of New Hampshire and then the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), according to information released by the FBI.

FBI's Newark Division on Wednesday added Bhagat to the list of 'Missing Persons' on its webpage, FBI Special Agent in Charge James Dennehy said. Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu and has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area.

The FBI said any person with information about Bhagat should contact the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. The FBI has put Bhagat's 'Missing Person' poster on its website under the Most Wanted list of Kidnappings/Missing Persons.

