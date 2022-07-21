Home World

Georgia man travels to Chicago, shoots ex-wife, a Pakistani-American photographer, then kills himself

In one TikTok post, Sania Khan had written "It's painful to walk away from someone you once loved. But it's even more painful to love someone who is careless with your heart."

Published: 21st July 2022 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

SaniaKhan

Pakistani-American professional photographer Sania Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

A Pakistani-American professional photographer Sania Khan was shot dead by her ex-husband at her apartment in Streeterville, Chicago.

Sania suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

After shooting her, Sania's ex-husband, identified as 36-year-old Raheel Ahmad, then turned the pistol on himself.

He was discovered by the police in a bedroom with a head injury. A handgun was found in his hand and a suicide note was discovered nearby, according to a Sun-Times report.

Ahmad was transported to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Her death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was listed as a suicide," the report said.

The reportedly depressed Raheel Ahmad travelled from Georgia to Chicago in a bid to salvage his marriage as their divorce had been finalized in May.

"He was holding a 9mm Glock handgun, and a suicide note was found nearby," reports state.

The People, quoting from Khan's website, reported that she was a professional photographer who moved to Chicago from Chattanooga in June 2021.

"I used to love travel so much that I was a flight attendant," she wrote. "My favourite layover was always Chicago and who would have known 2 years later I would have moved there?"

Khan also posted about her marital and personal struggles on TikTok.

Sania Khan's TikTok post. (Photo | Twitter)

In one TikTok post, she wrote, "It's painful to walk away from someone you once loved. But it's even more painful to love someone who is careless with your heart."

In another post, she wrote: "Going through a divorce as a South Asian Woman feels like you failed at life sometimes," she wrote. "The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because 'what will people say' is isolating. It makes it harder for women to leave marriage that they shouldn't have been in to begin with," she wrote, as mentioned in the People report.

Pakistani women and Sania's friends have taken to Twitter to grieve the death of Sania and to highlight abusive relationships.

(Suicide helplines --- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sania Khan Chicago Pakistani American Chicago murder photographer death Raheel Ahmad Divorce TikTok
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda with NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi, on July 21, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu a ray of hope for poor, marginalised, downtrodden citizens: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Migrants and farmers play vital role in nation building, can't ignore them: SC
Representational Image. (File Photo)
SC overturns Delhi HC order, allows unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons Sonia for second round of questioning on July 25: Officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp