By AFP

BERLIN: Germany on Thursday said Russia was becoming an increasingly unreliable partner on energy as gas flows resumed through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline at a reduced rate.

"Russia is becoming a growing insecurity factor for the energy system," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters. "In fact, Russia is using the great power we gave it to blackmail Europe and Germany."

