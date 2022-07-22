Home World

Dinesh Gunawardena: Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister by chance 

Gunawardena's appointment came hours after security forces made several arrests and cleared a protest camp near the presidential palace in the capital.

Sri Lanka's Prime minister Dinesh Gunawardena (Photo | AP)

Sri Lanka's Prime minister Dinesh Gunawardena (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Dinesh Gunawardena, a hard-core leftist leader whose family has a connection with India, became Sri Lanka's Prime minister by a quirk of fate at a time when the country is grappling with unprecedented economic and political turmoil.

A stalwart of Sri Lankan politics, Gunawardena was appointed as the Prime Minister on Friday, a day after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elevated to President's post.

Gunawardena (73) earlier served as the foreign minister and education minister. He was appointed as Home Minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

A schoolmate of President Wickremesinghe, Gunawardena, has held various Cabinet posts in the past. Born in 1949, Gunawardena is the leader of the Trotskyist majority nationalist Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP), a constituent party of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party.

Gunawardena belongs to a prominent political family in Sri Lanka and is a close ally of the Rajapaksa family, which ruled the country for nearly two decades.

His father was a prominent figure in the leftist socialist movement in the British era prior to the country's independence in 1948. His elder brother Indika, who passed away in 2015, was born in Bombay in 1943 when his parents were in hiding in India as they had revolted against British rule. Indika was a Cabinet minister from 1994 to 2001.

Gunawardena received his primary and secondary education from Royal College, Colombo and later studied at the Netherlands School of Business, graduating with a diploma in business administration and management.

He later joined the University of Oregon, graduating with a BBA in international business. He succeeded his father Philip Gunawardena in 1979 to lead the party.

Gunawardena entered Parliament for the first time in 1983 from the populous Colombo suburb of Maharagama and became a leading opposition figure until 1994. He became a Cabinet minister for the first time in 2000. He continued in senior cabinet positions until 2015. He returned to the Cabinet in 2020.

The new government led by Wickremesinghe faces the task of leading the country out of its economic collapse and restoring order after months of mass protests that forced President Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.

Sri Lanka has been witnessing protests since mid-April. Protesters are demanding their leaders resign over an economic crisis.

As a prime minister, Gunawardena has to walk a tightrope. His close connection with the Rajapaksas can draw the ire of protesters who blame the powerful family for the country's worst economic crisis.

