Home World

Man indicted in rape of 10-year-old girl who travelled for abortion

A doctor said the child had to go to Indiana because Ohio banned abortions at the first detectable "fetal heartbeat" after the US Supreme Court overturned the abortion ruling.

Published: 22nd July 2022 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion rights activists gather for a protest following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at Washington Square Park. (Photo | AP)

Abortion rights activists gather for a protest following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at Washington Square Park. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLUMBUS" A grand jury in Ohio has indicted the man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion that became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure.

The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in an indictment filed Thursday in county court in Columbus.

The case drew national attention when an Indianapolis doctor said the child had to go to Indiana because Ohio banned abortions at the first detectable "fetal heartbeat" after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Before the criminal case against the suspect was revealed, Ohio's Republican attorney general and a GOP congressman from the state were among conservatives who publicly questioned whether the story about the girl was true. Democratic President Joe Biden highlighted the girl's case at the signing of an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion.

Court records listed no attorney for the rape suspect after the indictment. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Initial court records didn't specify whether or how the suspect knew the girl, and authorities haven't provided comment or additional details in response to requests about that. The Associated Press generally doesn't identify victims of sexual assault and, for now, is not naming the suspect to avoid inadvertently identifying the girl.

ALSO READ | Impassioned Biden signs executive order on abortion access

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indiana US abortion child sexual abuse
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda with NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi, on July 21, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu a ray of hope for poor, marginalised, downtrodden citizens: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Migrants and farmers play vital role in nation building, can't ignore them: SC
Representational Image. (File Photo)
SC overturns Delhi HC order, allows unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons Sonia for second round of questioning on July 25: Officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp