Home World

Many deaths reported after Rio de Janeiro police conduct deadly raid in Alemao favelas

Rio's police have used helicopters to shoot at targets, even in densely populated residential areas, and video showed shots being fired from the favela at the aircraft.

Published: 22nd July 2022 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rio de Janeiro police raids

A resident comforts a wounded man after a police operation that resulted in multiple deaths, in the Complexo do Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 21, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Multiple deaths were reported during a police raid Thursday in Rio de Janeiro's largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities, but the exact toll remained unclear.

An officer and two other individuals were killed and a woman was injured, an early police statement said.

The Rio-based newspaper O Globo, among other outlets, reported that the woman was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Upon arriving just beyond the site of the operation, Associated Press reporters saw residents carrying four bodies as bystanders shouted, "We want peace!".

Residents said that more bodies were still inside the favela and that those who attempted to help the injured risked arrest.

"It's a massacre inside, which police are calling an operation," one woman told AP, speaking on the condition of anonymity because she feared reprisals from authorities.

"They're not letting us help (victims)," she added, saying she saw one man arrested for attempting to do so.

Police said in a statement that the raid targeted a criminal group in Complexo do Alemao that stole vehicles and cargo and robbed banks as well as invaded nearby neighborhoods.

Residents carry a body to a waiting vehicle after a police operation that resulted in multiple deaths, in the Complexo do Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 21, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Earlier this year, Brazil's Supreme Court established a series of conditions for police to conduct raids in Rio's favelas as a means to reduce police killings and violations of human rights.

The court ordered that lethal force be used only in situations in which all other means have been exhausted and when necessary to protect life.

The ruling came in response to a raid on the Jacarezinho favela in 2021 that resulted in 28 people being killed.

As was the case Thursday, an officer died during that raid, which some speculated at the time was the cause for subsequent abuse and summary executions.

Thursday's operation began before dawn and was still underway at midday.

Nearly 400 police officers were involved, including Rio's tactical police unit, backed up by four helicopters and 10 bullet-proofed vehicles, according to the police statement.

Videos circulating on social media showed intense shootouts between criminals as well as a police helicopter flying low over the small, brick houses.

Rio's police have used helicopters to shoot at targets, even in densely populated residential areas, and video showed shots being fired from the favela at the aircraft.

In another video shared by Voz da Comunidade, a community news outlet focused on Rio's favelas, residents can be seen calling for peace and waving white cloths from their windows and rooftops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rio de Janeiro favelas police raids human rights
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda with NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi, on July 21, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu a ray of hope for poor, marginalised, downtrodden citizens: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Migrants and farmers play vital role in nation building, can't ignore them: SC
Representational Image. (File Photo)
SC overturns Delhi HC order, allows unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons Sonia for second round of questioning on July 25: Officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp