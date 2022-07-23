A dancer ends up in wheelchair; says, 'it's scary'

By Online Desk

The 29-year-old Yasmine Gibb from Glasgow had just celebrated completing her first sprint triathlon at the end of May when she developed excruciating stomach pains and was rushed to hospital where she was misdiagnosed with a kidney infection and sent home with antibiotics but just days later, her legs began 'giving way' and she collapsed repeatedly.

Later, Yasmine underwent scans and further tests and was eventually diagnosed with the condition Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), which affects the functioning of the nervous system.

Functional neurological disorder (FND) is a medical condition in which there is a problem with the functioning of the nervous system and how the brain and body sends and/or receives signals.

According to a Glasgow Live report, during her time in hospital Yasmine decided to research FND, and was horrified by the amount of negativity she found. She said: "I totally spiralled and even told my partner he should leave me as I thought I couldn't live a normal life anymore. The more I researched though, the more angry I became. There's just so little research done and barely any support available so that definitely made me want to share my story and make kind of a positive space."

Yasmine recorded a video, which she posted to TikTok, of her severely shaking legs - a stark contrast to only days before when she could walk her dogs as usual.

Yasmine, who was an Irish dancer for about 20 years and a hotel services manager, found she was barely able to walk and her legs shook uncontrollably, before she suffered a terrifying seizure on her bathroom floor, The Sun reports.

But while being largely reliant on a wheelchair and facing a six-month wait for treatment, Yasmine was amazed to discover her years of wearing heels as a former professional dancer had paid off as she could walk normally in them.

Shocking footage shows Yasmine struggling to walk as her legs shake violently and only able to manage small steps - before she straps on her heels and struts confidently around her living room.

According to reports, now she plans to use her 'crazily high' heels and relearn to walk normally - in the hopes she will eventually be able to get back to triathlons one day.

Yasmine said: "Everything has come crashing down at once, which is quite scary."

