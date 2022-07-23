Home World

China releases images of Martian satellite

On May 15, 2021, the Tianwen-1 probe touched down on its pre-selected landing area in Utopia Planitia, a vast Martian plain, marking China's maiden probe voyage on the planet.

Published: 23rd July 2022 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BEIJING: China's Tianwen-1 probe beamed back high-resolution images of Mars' natural satellite Phobos on Saturday, marking the second anniversary of the launch.

Phobos and Deimos are two natural satellites of the red planet. Phobos is the larger one with an irregular shape with no atmosphere and the closest satellite to the main star in the solar system.

The Tianwen-1 operation team seized the timing when the orbiter was close to Phobos and obtained clear images of the satellite in its "full moon" state, said the China National Space Administration.

It is China's first time conducting Phobos imaging exploration and obtaining first-hand scientific data at close range. It provides valuable data for scientists to research Phobos' topography and operation laws and accumulates experience for China's planetary exploration program, said experts from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The Tianwen-1 probe consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover. On May 15, 2021, it touched down on its pre-selected landing area in Utopia Planitia, a vast Martian plain, marking China's maiden probe voyage on the planet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Tianwen-1 Mars Martian satellite Phobos Deimos
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp