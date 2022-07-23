Home World

Flash floods kill at least 21 people in southern Iran

Iran’s metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change.

Published: 23rd July 2022 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Members of rescue teams and people gather in an operation searching for missing people. (Photo | AP)

Members of rescue teams and people gather in an operation searching for missing people. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: Flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people, state television said Saturday.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city's governor Yousef Karegar.

Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing. Flooding hit more than 10 villages in the province, he added.

Iran's interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, shared his condolences with the families of the flood victims, state television later reported.

Iran’s metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change. The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.

In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran Flash Flood Roudbal river Estahban
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp