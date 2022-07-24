Home World

3 teenage girls in Nepal found dead hanging from a tree 

The girls -- two aged 16 and another 17 years -- had been missing since Saturday afternoon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Pathak said.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Three teenage girls were found dead, hanging from the same tree in Nepal's Jhapa district on Sunday, police said.

The three used to work in Sunkoshi Tea Garden.

Their bodies were found hanging from a plum tree inside the tea garden located at Pathamari near the Nepal-India border, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide, however, a further probe is underway, they said.

