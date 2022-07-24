Home World

Gender pay disparity, unpaid childhood chores are related: Study

According to UNICEF, girls spend 40 per cent more time on household chores than boys.

Published: 24th July 2022 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Girl child, Child, Abuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Young women and girls' time spent in unpaid household work contributes to the gender pay gap, according to new research. The research shows women's later employment participation is affected by taking on the weight of this care burden in childhood, thus adding to existing inequality gaps in the study countries.

The research shows women's later employment participation is affected by taking on the weight of this care burden in childhood, thus adding to existing inequality gaps in the study countries.

The study, 'The contribution of girls' longer hours in unpaid work to gender gaps in early adult employment: Evidence from Ethiopia, India, Peru and Vietnam', is published today in the journal Feminist Economics.

The research team examined data from the Young Lives project, a longitudinal cohort study of childhood poverty following the lives of 12,000 children from India, Ethiopia, Peru and Vietnam. The India sample data is from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.

Following the lives of children from the age of 8 to 22, the research team analysed employment participation in any paid work and any sector (including agriculture), type of employment and wages.

According to UNICEF, girls spend 40 per cent more time on household chores than boys. Unequal shares of household care work are highly consequential for girls and linked to wider inequalities such as access to piped water, which shapes the amount of necessary work.

The amount and nature of household work influences girls' school participation, reduces their time for study and can thus constrain their future employment opportunities.

Policy to address gender inequality in paid work needs to take into account unpaid work in childhood, said Dr Nicholas Vasilakos, of UEA. Investing in youth employment is central to development agendas and would help countries meet the UN Sustainable Development Goal of decent work for all by 2030.

Dr Vasilakos, Associate Professor of Sustainable Business Economics and Public Policy at UEA's Norwich Business School, said: "Unequal participation in household work starts at a young age, widening differences over time suggest gendered trajectories."

Prof Fiona Carmichael, Professor of Labour Economics at Birmingham Business School, said: "Longer hours of unpaid household work that reduces girls' time for study may therefore limit their future lives by constraining employment opportunities.

"This confirms that the care burden to women of their greater share of household work starts back in childhood."

At age 22, there was already a gender gap in employment participation (85.72 per cent of men versus 70.64 per cent of women). Moreover, women's hourly wage of US$1.46/hour is significantly less (p=0.001) than men's US$1.77/hour.

Household work is negatively related to job quality -- both types of jobs and earnings -- said Dr Christian Darko, a Lecturer in Applied Business and Labour Economics at the University of Birmingham.

Prof Shireen Kanji, Professor of Human Resource Management at Brunel University London, said: "It seems that in comparison to men, women's employment is likely to be driven to a greater extent by lack of choice or by need, and is characterised by fewer opportunities for well-paid, higher-quality employment."

However, the study did find that girls whose parents have higher aspirations for them at age 12 have better chances of higher-paid employment at age 22. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof Fiona Carmichael UNICEF Unpaid household work
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp