Home World

Sri Lanka's besieged presidential office to reopen after crackdown

The colonial-era building was occupied earlier this month by protesters angered by the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis.

Published: 24th July 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Army soldiers stand guard after removing protesters and their tents from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

Army soldiers stand guard after removing protesters and their tents from the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's besieged presidential office will reopen on Monday, police said, days after anti-government demonstrators were flushed out in a military crackdown that triggered international condemnation.

The colonial-era building was occupied earlier this month by protesters angered by the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis.

Soldiers rescued then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa from his nearby residence before it was overrun by an angry crowd the same day, with the leader eventually fleeing to Singapore and resigning.

Troops armed with batons and automatic weapons cleared the presidential secretariat shortly after midnight Friday on the orders of Rajapaksa's successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

At least 48 people were wounded and nine arrested in the operation, during which security forces tore down tents set up by protesters outside the complex earlier this year.

"The office is ready for reopening from Monday," a police official told AFP on Sunday, adding that forensics experts had visited the office to gather evidence of damage by protesters.

"The siege of the secretariat, which lasted since May 9, has now been lifted."

Western governments, the United Nations and human rights groups have condemned Wickremesinghe for using violence against unarmed protesters who had announced their intention to vacate the site later on Friday.

Police spokesman Nihal Talduwa said protesters were free to continue their demonstrations at a designated site near the presidential office.

"They can remain at the official protest site. The government may even open a few more places for demonstrators in the city," Talduwa said Sunday.

The military operation to clear the secretariat building and its immediate surroundings came less than 24 hours after Wickremesinghe was sworn in and just before a new cabinet was appointed.

Wickremesinghe was elected by legislators on Wednesday to replace Rajapaksa, who fled to Singapore and resigned after demonstrators chased him from his palace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka President Economic crisis
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp