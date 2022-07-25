Home World

Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder's wife? Here's his reaction

The alleged affair came several months after Musk had broken up with his girlfriend, singer Grimes, with whom he shares two children.

Published: 25th July 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 02:42 PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and controversies go hand-in-hand. As per People, Musk allegedly had an extramarital affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Musk and Brin were close friends until the affair, the publication reported, citing a report. The relationship between the two moguls started turning sour after Brin learned his wife had an affair with fellow tech billionaire none other than Musk.

Brin filed for divorce in January citing "irreconcilable differences," and stated that he and Shanahan had been separated since December 15, 2021.

Additionally, Brin asked for joint custody of their daughter. He also said that he is not seeking spousal support from Shanahan and requested she not be awarded it either.

Musk reportedly apologized to Brin at a party earlier this year. Brin was reportedly among the first people to be given a Tesla vehicle when production got off the ground, and Brin reportedly gave Musk USD 500,000 in 2008 to keep Tesla afloat during the financial crisis.

The alleged affair came several months after Musk had broken up with his girlfriend, singer Grimes, with whom he shares two children. Not only this, a few weeks ago, several reports surfaced online that stated Musk had secretly fathered twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk's company Neuralink.

Meanwhile, Musk is currently locked in a legal battle with Twitter after he dropped a bid to purchase the social media company.

TAGS
Elon Musk Affair Nicole Shanahan Google co-founder Sergey Brin
