Home World

Nepal laws will leave civil war crimes unpunished: rights groups

Critics say Nepal's truth and reconciliation process has been poorly designed from the outset and stymied by a lack of funding and political will.

Published: 25th July 2022 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Flag

Nepal Flag (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

KATHMANDU: Nepal risks letting wartime atrocities committed during the Himalayan kingdom's Maoist insurgency go unpunished with long-delayed reforms to its transitional justice laws, rights groups said on Monday.

Both security forces and former rebels have been accused of carrying out torture, killings, rapes and forced disappearances during Nepal's decade-long civil war, which ended in 2006 with more than 16,000 people dead.

Authorities have been criticised for failing to adequately probe abuses, with two commissions set up for that purpose in 2015 failing to resolve a single case between them despite over 60,000 complaints.

The government this month presented a bill to amend existing laws relating to war criminals, seven years after the Supreme Court ordered revisions to stop serious human rights violators from being granted amnesty.

But in a joint statement, Amnesty, Human Rights Watch and other international watchdogs said the proposed amendments would still make it difficult or impossible to prosecute the worst offenders.

"Victims and their families who have waited anxiously for amendments to the law, hoping that their demands for truth and justice will be met, are disappointed," said Mandira Sharma of the International Commission of Jurists.

"Despite the promise of reform, this bill, if implemented as it stands today, would shield many perpetrators from being brought to justice," she added.

Several other aspects of the proposed reforms, including limitations on the right to appeal, also fell short of international standards, according to the joint statement.

Suman Adhikari, whose father was killed by Maoist rebels in 2002, said that the proposed amendments failed to address the concerns of victims.

"We feel that we are not getting justice," he said, adding that the reforms still seemed "designed to grant amnesty to all culprits."

Critics say Nepal's truth and reconciliation process has been poorly designed from the outset and stymied by a lack of funding and political will, with many former Maoist rebels now in government ranks.

Just two convictions related to crimes committed during the civil war crimes have been handed down in civilian courts, one linked to the murder of a teenage girl and another related to the killing of a journalist.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Rights War Crimes
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp