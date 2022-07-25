Home World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rails at Greece over violation of  Muslim minority rights

In a statement released on the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty, Erdogan accused Athens of undermining the rights of the Muslim minority in Greece's Thrace region.

Published: 25th July 2022 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday criticized Greece for allegedly violating a settlement that has governed relations between the rivals for nearly a century.

In a statement released on the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty, Erdogan accused Athens of undermining the rights of the Muslim minority in Greece's Thrace region. Muslims in Thrace make up about 32% of the province's population and consist of ethnic Turks, Roma and Bulgarian-speaking Pomaks.

"The conditions registered in the treaty, especially the rights of the Turkish minority, have been ignored or deliberately eroded," the nationalist leader said. "It is not possible for our country to accept this situation, which is incompatible with good neighbourly relations and loyalty to the treaty."

The 1923 treaty was signed by the new Republic of Turkey to settle disputes with the Allies, including Greece, following World War I and the Turkish War of Independence. It outlined the rights of the remaining Muslim minority in Greece and Christians in Turkey after a bitter conflict between the countries, which was followed by a population exchange. It also set out conditions for the Greek rule of the Aegean islands that lie off Turkey's coast.

ALSO READ | Turkey: Russia-Ukraine grain export deal to be signed in Istanbul on Friday 

Ankara has recently complained that Greece has violated the treaty by militarizing the islands. Athens says it is acting according to international law and is defending its territory in the face of constant Turkish hostility.

On Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the closure of four Muslim minority schools in Thrace, saying it demonstrated "discriminatory and oppressive policies" by the Greek government.
The Greek Foreign Ministry rejected the "unsubstantiated" allegations, saying the schools were suspended because student numbers fell below minimum requirements.

NATO members Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades over a series of issues, including disputes over undersea exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean and the sovereignty of uninhabited Aegean islets. The two neighbours have come to the brink of war three times in the past half-century.
Erdogan last month broke off high-level talks with Athens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President Greece Muslim minority rights minority rights Republic of Turkey
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp