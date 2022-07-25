Home World

US shooting: Two killed, five injured in gunfire at Los Angeles park 

Seven people overall, four men and three women were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

Published: 25th July 2022 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters talk to one another near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Los Angeles. (Photo |AP)

Firefighters talk to one another near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Los Angeles. (Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES:  Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 pm at Peck Park in LA's San Pedro neighbourhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn't an active shooter situation but provided no more information.
LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said during a news conference that the casualties were reported at the baseball diamond. Police have not identified the victims.

"The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park. As we speak here, this is an ongoing, active crime scene, and we are continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims," Muniz said. "We don't know exactly how many shooters we have at this point."

ALSO READ | 3 killed, 1 wounded in Philippine university shooting

The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. Seven people overall, four men and three women were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department. Police have not offered a motive. No arrests have been made. Peck Park is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometres) south of downtown Los Angeles.

ALSO READ | US shooting: Florida high school shooter's penalty trial set to begin

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US shooting Los Angeles gunfire
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp