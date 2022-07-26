British man killed by helicopter blade 'while taking selfie'

By Online Desk

A British man was decapitated when he was hit by a helicopter tail rotor while "taking a selfie."

The deceased has been identified as student Jack Fenton, (22).

He was disembarking from a helicopter in Athens when he was hit in the head with the tail blade.

The Daily Mirror quoting 'local reports' suggested he had been "taking a photo" when the helicopter blade hit him.

It is thought he stepped off the helicopter as it landed in Spata, close to the Greek capital, and walked towards the rear without knowing the rotor blades were still spinning, the Sky News reports.

Jack Fenton was travelling back from Mykonos with three pals in the hired chopper as his parents followed behind when he was struck in the head by the craft's rear spinning blade in Athens, Greece.

Three people including the aircraft's pilot were arrested overnight with the pilot facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.

