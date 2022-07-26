Home World

Cash-strapped Lebanon approves USD 150 million loan to import wheat

Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented financial crisis, branded by the World Bank as one of the planet's worst since the 1850s.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Lebanonfoodcrisis

Employees, wearing personal protective equipment, pack bread at a bakery in the Lebanese capital Beirut. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon's parliament approved on Tuesday a $150 million World Bank loan to import wheat, as shortages of subsidised bread intensify in the cash-strapped country, local media reported.

Long lines have formed in front of bakeries and supermarkets where people wait hours for a bag of subsidised Arabic bread -- in short supply as a years-long economic crisis depletes state coffers.

Lebanon imports 80 percent of its wheat from war-torn Ukraine, according to a representative of Lebanon's wheat importers.

But wheat-exporting powerhouse Ukraine has struggled to sell and sow its crops since Russia's invasion in February, putting consumers in poorer countries at risk of poverty and even famine.

Lebanon's capacity to store large quantities of wheat has also taken a blow after a deadly mega-blast at Beirut's port in August 2020 heavily damaged the country's main grain silos.

The price of subsidised Arabic bread has gone up since the onset of an unprecedented economic crisis in Lebanon in 2019.

Lebanese bakeries have begun rationing subsided bread, with the government and bakeries trading blame for shortages.

Bakeries accuse cash-strapped authorities of failing to provide enough subsidised flour, an accusation the economy ministry denies.

READ HERE | Crisis-hit Lebanon seeks Indian wheat

Caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam accuses bakeries of hoarding subsidised flour and using it for unsubsidised products such as sweets.

Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented financial crisis, branded by the World Bank as one of the planet's worst since the 1850s.

The small Mediterranean country defaulted on its debt in 2020, the local currency has lost around 90 percent of its value on the black market, and the UN now considers four in five Lebanese to be living under the poverty line.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Bank Lebanon wheat import Arabic bread economic crisis food crisis bread crisis Ukraine flour wheat
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp