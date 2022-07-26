Home World

Court in Egypt calls for live broadcast of execution of lover turned killer

The man stabbed Naira Ashraf 19 times and slaughtered her while trying to behead her, reports said.

By Online Desk

An Egyptian court is planning to broadcast the live hanging of a killer who stabbed a student to death when she turned down his marriage proposal.

According to the Middle East Monitor, the Mansoura Criminal Court has asked parliament to amend the law governing capital punishment to allow for the live broadcast of the execution of Mohamed Adel who was sentenced to death for killing fellow student Naira Ashraf in June.

According to reports, Mohamed Adel, 21, was found guilty of murdering his Mansoura University classmate Naira Ashraf when she turned him down, with the court sentencing him to death on July 6.

The man stabbed Naira Ashraf 19 times and slaughtered her while trying to behead her, reports said.

The court on July 6 read its verdict against the murderer of Ashraf, after a very short historical trial period.

