At least 5 dead after 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits northern Philippines

The Philippines lies along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

Published: 27th July 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Philippines-Earthquake

Boulders fall as a vehicle negotiates a road during an earthquake in Bauko, Mountain Province, Philippines on July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANILA: A strong earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring dozens.

In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors.

The 7-magnitude quake was centred in a mountainous area of Abra province, said Renato Solidum, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, who described the midmorning shaking as a major earthquake.

"The ground shook like I was on a swing and the lights suddenly went out. We rushed out of the office, and I heard screams and some of my companions were in tears," said Michael Brillantes, a safety officer of the Abra town of Lagangilang, near the epicentre.

"It was the most powerful quake I've felt and I thought the ground would open up," Brillantes told The Associated Press by cellphone.

At least five people died -- mostly in collapsed structures.

One villager died when hit by falling cement slabs in his house in Abra, where dozens of others were injured.

In Benguet province, a worker was pinned to death after a small building that was under construction collapsed in the strawberry-growing mountain town of La Trinidad.

Hundreds of houses and buildings had cracked walls, including some that collapsed in Abra, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office less than a month ago, planned to travel Thursday to meet victims and local officials.

Marcos Jr. told a news conference he was in his office at the riverside Malacanang presidential palace complex when the chandeliers began swaying and making clanking sounds.

