Explosion near Kabul gurudwara day after Taliban say security issues solved

Published: 27th July 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

These are just about 135 Sikhs left in Afghanistan at present. (Photo | ANI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Taliban claimed that security situation in Afghanistan had been resolved and urged its minorities -- Hindus and Sikhs -- to return to the country, an explosion took place near the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul.

Though there are not any reports of casualties yet, the blast is reported to have occurred in a Sikh hakim’s shop next to the Gurdwara. This is the second time in less than two months that an explosion has taken place in the same place.

On June 18, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) had attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara. During the attack, two people, including a Sikh, lost their lives.

"Sikhs in Kabul again under attack. A bomb exploded at a shop of a Sikh hakim near Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Not even 50 days (last attack was on June 18th) have passed when the Gurdwara was last attacked. We condemn this and urge the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to intervene and address the issue of safety of Sikhs in Afghanistan," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former member of Delhi legislative committee.

These are just about 135 Sikhs left in Afghanistan at present. "Despite the assurance by the Taliban government for the safety of Sikhs in Afghanistan, this has happened. We would request the MEA to issue e-visas to the remaining Sikhs. We are committed to evacuate and rehabilitate them under our programme "My family my responsibility," said Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a Parliament member.

"We strongly condemn the attack and urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take this matter with Afghanistan government for ensuring safety and security of Sikhs, their religious places and business establishments," said former Deputy CM of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

