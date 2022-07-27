Singapore extends ex-Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's visit pass by 14 days: Report

By PTI

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has issued a new visa to ex-Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, extending his stay in the country by another 14 days till August 11, a media report said on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore on a private visit from the Maldives after fleeing his country. Rajapaksa has been issued a new visa, extending his stay here till August 11.

His visit pass has been extended by 14 days, The Straits Times reported.

ALSO READ | Gotabaya Rajapaksa not in hiding, to return to Sri Lanka from Singapore: Cabinet

Rajapaksa, 73, fled Sri Lanka after the July 9 uprising when people broke into the President's House after months of public protests against him for mishandling the country's worst economic crisis since 1948.

Earlier, Singapore had granted a 14-day short-term visit pass to former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he entered the country on a "private visit" on July 14, according to immigration authorities here.

Rajapaksa, 73, on July 13 fled Sri Lanka to the Maldives and then Singapore and resigned after a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.

In a statement released in response to media queries about Rajapaksa's visit to Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that he was granted a short-term visit pass (STVP) on arrival.

Rajapaksa was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived here on July 14, according to a report by The Straits Times newspaper.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said last week that Rajapaksa has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum.

The ICA said visitors from Sri Lanka who enter Singapore for social visits will generally be issued with an STVP with a duration of up to 30 days.

Those who need to extend their stay here may apply online for an extension of their STVP. Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, said the ICA. Meanwhile, Sri Lankans in Singapore remain optimistic about the situation back home.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has issued a new visa to ex-Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, extending his stay in the country by another 14 days till August 11, a media report said on Wednesday. Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore on a private visit from the Maldives after fleeing his country. Rajapaksa has been issued a new visa, extending his stay here till August 11. His visit pass has been extended by 14 days, The Straits Times reported. ALSO READ | Gotabaya Rajapaksa not in hiding, to return to Sri Lanka from Singapore: Cabinet Rajapaksa, 73, fled Sri Lanka after the July 9 uprising when people broke into the President's House after months of public protests against him for mishandling the country's worst economic crisis since 1948. Earlier, Singapore had granted a 14-day short-term visit pass to former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he entered the country on a "private visit" on July 14, according to immigration authorities here. Rajapaksa, 73, on July 13 fled Sri Lanka to the Maldives and then Singapore and resigned after a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy. In a statement released in response to media queries about Rajapaksa's visit to Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that he was granted a short-term visit pass (STVP) on arrival. Rajapaksa was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived here on July 14, according to a report by The Straits Times newspaper. A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said last week that Rajapaksa has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. The ICA said visitors from Sri Lanka who enter Singapore for social visits will generally be issued with an STVP with a duration of up to 30 days. Those who need to extend their stay here may apply online for an extension of their STVP. Applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, said the ICA. Meanwhile, Sri Lankans in Singapore remain optimistic about the situation back home.