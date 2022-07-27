Home World

Suicide bombing in Somalia kills 11 including local official

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Published: 27th July 2022 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

MOGADISHU: Witnesses say at least 11 people are dead after a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to a government building in southern Somalia.

District Commissioner Abdillahi Ali Waafow was among those killed in Wednesday's attack, the secretary-general of the Marka town administration in the Lower Shabelle region, Mohamed Osmaan Yariisoow, told The Associated Press by phone.

"Minutes after we had concluded a meeting we had at the district headquarters and were on our way out, we found an unknown man approached us and blew himself up," Yariisoow said, adding that the commissioner's bodyguards, traditional elders and women also were killed.

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Marka is about 100 kilometers south of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Witness Hassan Abdullahi confirmed to the AP by phone that 11 people including the district commissioner had been killed.

"I heard a huge blast. I ran toward the explosion scene. I have seen with my own eyes several bodies and remains of human flesh scattered on the ground," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somalia suicide bombing Mogadishu
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp