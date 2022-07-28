Home World

At least 4 killed in Iran landslide triggered by heavy rains

Ahead of the landslide, officials warned residents of Tehran’s mountainous areas about heavy rains and possible floods. They also warned that heavier rains were expected later Thursday.

Published: 28th July 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Members of a rescue team work at the scene of a flash flood in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran. (Photo | AP)

Members of a rescue team work at the scene of a flash flood in the northwestern part of Tehran, Iran. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Iran's capital killed at least four people Thursday, Iranian state TV reported.

The report said heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides in the northwestern part of Tehran, and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city.

Rescue teams were deployed at the scene, and nine people were injured in the incident, the report said, adding that others may be buried under the mud and search efforts were underway.

 Heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides and caused damage to Imamzadeh Davood, a religious shrine in the city. (Photo | AP)

The landslide occurred in a valley in the foothills of Tehran's Alborz mountains. In 2015, a flash flood in the area killed at least 14 people.

Ahead of the landslide, officials warned residents of Tehran’s mountainous areas about heavy rains and possible floods. They also warned that heavier rains were expected later Thursday.

On Saturday, flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province killed at least 21 people and hit more than 10 villages in the province.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran landslide heavy rains
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp