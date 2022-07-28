Home World

Boy, 15, shoots three siblings dead before taking his own life

Four children were tragically found dead by police following the shocking incident in Fairbanks, Alaska on July 26.

By Online Desk

A 15-year-old boy tragically shot his three siblings dead before turning the gun on himself in a suspected murder-suicide, reports said.

Another three were found safe at the property by officers from the Alaska State Troopers. Their parents were not home at the time, the Daily Mirror reports.

Police were said to have attended the house in the Skyridge subdivision of the city in the late afternoon following a report of gunshots being heard, and found the children dead inside with bullet wounds shortly afterwards.

Initial inquiries determined the 15-year-old had fired at them with the family gun before taking his own life. Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain told Anchorage Daily News that the victims were aged 5, 8 and 17 years old, the report said.

The bodies of the four children have since been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and t he Office of Children’s Services has been informed.

According to the Daily Mirror, social media users from Alaska and across the United States reacted to the shooting with shock, with some offering prayers and others expressing grief at another high-profile fatal shooting in the country.

