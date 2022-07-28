Home World

Schools across New Zealand hit by bomb threats, overseas cyberattack suspected

In 2018, an Israeli-American was jailed for 10 years by a court in Israel for making about 2,000 hoax threats in North America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Norway and Denmark.

Published: 28th July 2022 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Cyberattack

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By AFP

WELLINGTON: At least a dozen schools across New Zealand received bomb threats on Thursday, causing widespread disruption in what is believed to have been an overseas cyberattack.

Many of the schools involved were either locked down or evacuated as a result. The fresh wave of threats came 24 hours after hoax calls to four New Zealand schools on Wednesday in Waikato, Thames and Gisborne on the North Island.

Cherie Taylor-Patel, president of New Zealand's Principal's Federation, said she had spoken to the Ministry of Education, whose "understanding is that this was actually a cyber bot coming in from overseas".

New Zealand police said in a statement that they "do not believe there is a safety risk".

But authorities said they were still investigating threats to schools in Marlborough, Masterton, Kaikoura, Greymouth, Queenstown, Levin, Whanganui, Rolleston, Takaka, Geraldine, Dunstan, Ashburton and Palmerston North.

Tasman area commander Simon Feltham said they were speaking to "two young people" over a threat made against Marlborough Girls' College.

So far there are no reports of explosive devices having been found at any of the schools targeted.

There was a similar incident in 2016 when schools across New Zealand and Australia received hoax calls that there were live bombs on the premises.

In 2018, an Israeli-American was jailed for 10 years by a court in Israel for making about 2,000 hoax threats in North America, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Norway and Denmark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand bomb threats schools cyberattack
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp