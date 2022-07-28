Home World

Singaporean man gets one-week prison sentence for insulting 2 Indian-origin workers 

The workers had never interacted with Lee prior to this incident, the court heard. They also did not use abusive language on Lee.

Published: 28th July 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was sentenced to week-long imprisonment and fined Singapore dollars 1,000 (USD 723) on Thursday for hurling xenophobic slurs at two Indian-origin workers a year ago.

Lee Poh Kian, 56, who berated the two foreign workers with insults said in his defence that it was his "constitutional right" to express himself as the pair were in his neighbourhood.

In response to Lee's claims to his rights, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Sean Teh said in his submissions, "At no point did the accused make any valid arguments regarding the Constitution to support his case. It is also glaringly obvious that there is no such constitutional right."

Lee was also without a mask when he approached Ratnasingam Jatheesan and Krishnan Karthikeyan and insulted them in Toa Payoh on July 12 last year, according to a media report.

Migrant workers from India are among the majority of foreign workers employed in the construction sector here. The court heard that Jatheesan and Karthikeyan were taking measurements for the construction of a linkway in Lorong 5 Toa Payoh housing estate last July when it started to rain.

The pair sought shelter in a corridor when Lee, who was nearby, started berating them with xenophobic insults, the report said.

Jatheesan recorded a video of the tirade, in which Lee said, among other things, "You enter my country is wrong. This government also illegal. We will get you out."

During the trial, Lee admitted that he had told the two men that "Singapore doesn't like them" and "they should go far, far away".

According to the reports, Lee also admitted that he had told them that "the Singapore government would remove them from (the country)".

The workers had never interacted with Lee prior to this incident, the court heard. They also did not use abusive language on Lee.

DPP Teh said that Lee, who was not represented by a lawyer, had no valid defence and what he said "failed to hold an iota of logic". Lee had said he was entitled to use those words against the pair because of the "crime situation" and "overcrowding" in Singapore caused by foreign nationals.

"He also stated that if foreign nationals such as (the pair) still come to Singapore despite it being overcrowded, it is 'very illegal'," the report quoted the prosecutor as saying.

"On the same note, the accused even implicitly referred to himself as xenophobic," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore xenophobic slurs Indians Imprisonment
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp