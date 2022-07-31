Home World

'Easier now than it has been': Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

The possibility that DJs would be welcomed at public events, let alone that many would be women, is something "we didn't expect" until recently, said Mohammed Nassar, a Saudi DJ.

Published: 31st July 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

Saudi DJ Leen Naif plays at a university event in Saudia Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on May 26, 2022. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

JEDDAH: Standing behind her control tower with headphones around her neck, Saudi DJ Leen Naif segues smoothly between pop hits and club tracks for a crowd of business school graduates noshing on sushi.

The subdued scene is a far cry from the high-profile stages, such as Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah, and Expo 2020 in Dubai, that have helped the 26-year-old, known as DJ Leen, make a name for herself on the Saudi music circuit.

Yet it captures an important milestone: Women DJs, an unthinkable phenomenon just a few years ago in the traditionally ultraconservative kingdom, are becoming a relatively common sight in its main cities.

These days they turn few heads as, gig after gig, they go about making a living from what once was merely a pastime.

"A lot of female DJs have been coming up," Naif said, adding that this has, over time, made audiences "more comfortable" seeing them on stage. "It's easier now than it has been."

Naif and her peers embody two major reforms championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler: new opportunities for women and expanding entertainment options, notably music, which was once discouraged under Wahabism, a rigid Sunni version of Islam.

The possibility that DJs would be welcomed at public events, let alone that many would be women, is something "we didn't expect" until recently, said Mohammed Nassar, a Saudi DJ known as Vinyl Mode.

"You are seeing now more female artists coming out," Nassar said. Before "it was just a hobby to express themselves in their bedrooms". "Now we have platforms, and you know they could even have careers. So it's really amazing."

A reveller stands in the DJ booth as a female DJ plays at a beach event in Saudia Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah. (Photo | AFP)

Winning over sceptics 

Naif was first introduced to electronic music as a teenager by one of her uncles, and she almost instantly started wondering whether DJ'ing was a viable job.

While her friends dreamed of careers as doctors and teachers, she knew she didn't have the patience for the schooling those paths required.

"I'm a working person, not a studying person," she said. Unlike other women DJs, she had the immediate support of her parents and siblings.

Other Saudis, however, required some winning over. Several years ago, a man came up to her mid-performance, declaring she was "not allowed" and demanding "Why are you doing this?"

His complaints got Naif's set shut down, but she doubts the scene would play out the same way today.

"Now I bet that same guy if he sees me, he's going to stand first in line just to watch."

Naif has benefited from official attempts to trumpet Saudi Arabia's new entertainment-friendly image, which is often criticised by human rights groups as a distraction from abuses.

Her nomination to play at the Saudi pavilion of Expo Dubai 2020 gave her an international audience for the first time. But it's the work at home that supports her day-to-day, earning her 1,000 Saudi riyals (around USD 260) per hour.

Saudi DJ Lujain Albishi plays at a beach event in Saudia Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah.
(Photo | AFP)

Here to stay 

Other women DJs have encountered more resistance.

Lujain Albishi, who performs under the name "Biirdperson", started experimenting on DJ decks during the pandemic. Her family disapproved when she started talking about DJ'ing professionally, preferring she strive to become a doctor.

She stuck with it anyway, developing her skills at private parties.

Her big break came last year when she was invited to perform at MDLBeast Soundstorm, a festival in the Saudi capital Riyadh that drew more than 700,000 revellers for performances including a set by superstar French DJ David Guetta.

The experience left her "really proud". "My family came to Soundstorm, and saw me on stage. They were dancing, they were happy," she said.

Both Naif and Albishi say they believe women DJs will remain fixtures in the kingdom, though their reasoning varies. For Naif, women DJs succeed because they are better than men at "reading people" and playing what they want to hear.

Albishi, for her part, thinks there is no difference between men and women once they put their headphones on, and that's why women DJs belong. "My music is not for females or for males," she said. "It's for music-lovers."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
saudi arabia DJ Leen Naif Saudi DJ Saudi Arabia women
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp