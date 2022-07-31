Home World

Sri Lankan President urges parties to find ways to repay loans; says unrest delayed IMF deal 

Wickremesinghe further said that there is no point in blaming the former president for the economic crisis and urged all parties to come together to take the country out of the economic mess.

Published: 31st July 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo | AP)

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo | AP)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday said that the unrest had delayed a possible deal with the International Monetary Fund to help pull the bankrupt nation out of its economic crisis and urged political parties must work together on finding permanent solutions to the issues faced by Sri Lanka.

He further said that there is no point in blaming former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the economic crisis but rather urged all political parties to come together to take the country out of the economic mess and repay the debt.

Speaking in Kandy, a city in Sri Lanka on Saturday, Ranil Wickremesinghe said that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not fully resolve Sri Lanka's issues, Colombo Gazette reported.

Sri Lanka needs to look at ways of paying back its loans, he said. During his address, the President highlighted that the protests had delayed a possible deal with the IMF which was progressing after he assumed duties as Prime Minister.

However, he said that the negotiations stalled due to instability in the island nation over the past few weeks as agitators stormed the nation amid extreme fuel and food shortages.

Wickremesinghe stated that a deal may now happen after the end of August and also said reiterated that other countries are not willing to offer financial assistance to the island nation until a deal is reached with the IMF, reported Colombo Gazette.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka's inflation surges over 60 per cent in July 

The President said that Sri Lanka needs to find ways to repay its loans as IMF will not fully resolve the issues faced by the country, he added.

According to the Sri Lanka administration, 27,900 people went outside in search of jobs in the month of June this year.

The Sri Lanka foreign employment bureau informed that 9,854 people have gone abroad for jobs through the licensed foreign employment agency. It goes on to detail how more than 1.5 lakh people have left the country since January this year. It further added that most Sri Lankans prefer to go to Gulf countries. Others move to countries like South Korea and Japan.

ALSO READ | China says its massive loans, projects did not push Sri Lanka to bankruptcy

Sri Lanka's economy is bracing for a sharp contraction due to the unavailability of basic inputs for production, an 80 per cent depreciation of the currency since March 2022, coupled with a lack of foreign reserves, and the country's failure to meet its international debt obligations.

Hundreds of Sri Lankans continue to queue up at petrol pumps across the debt-ridden country every day amid fuel shortage, and a large number of people are ditching their cars and motorcycles for bicycles for their daily commute.

The economic crisis which is the worst in Sri Lanka's history has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like fuel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranil Wickremesinghe Sri Lankan President IMF Gotabaya Rajapaksa economic crisis
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp