Spain confirms 12 more monkeypox cases

Spain, followed by Britian, becomes the country with the most detected cases of the disease in the current outbreak.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MADRID: The Spanish Ministry of Health on Tuesday confirmed 12 new monkeypox cases, raising the total caseload to 132.

Although the health ministry did not detail the origin of the positive cases, at least 96 were from the Madrid Region, while six are from Canary Islands, nine from Catalonia, three from the Basque region, four from Andalusia and one each from the Autonomous Communities of Aragon and Galicia.

All of the patients are reported to suffer from mild symptoms and are being isolated at home. According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. 

