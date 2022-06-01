STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US, Taiwan launch trade talks in challenge to China

The US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade follows an agreement President Joe Biden announced last week with 12 Asian economies, which excluded Taiwan.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:36 PM

handshake

For representational purposes.

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States and Taiwan launched talks on Wednesday aimed at deepening their trade ties, in a challenge to Beijing.

The US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade follows an agreement President Joe Biden announced last week with 12 Asian economies, which excluded Taiwan.

"Both sides will work at pace... to develop an ambitious roadmap for negotiations for reaching agreements with high-standard commitments and economically meaningful outcomes in the following trade areas," the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

