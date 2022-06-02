STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bodies of four Indians killed in Nepal plane crash cremated at Pashupatinath temple 

The Nepal government has formed a five-member commission of inquiry headed by senior aeronautical engineer Ratish Chandra Lal Suman to find out the cause of the Tara Air plane crash.

Published: 02nd June 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rescuers have so far pulled out 20 bodies from the wreckage of the crashed Nepalese plane and located one more.

Rescuers have so far pulled out 20 bodies from the wreckage of the crashed Nepalese plane and located one more.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The bodies of four Indians, who were among 22 people killed in the Tara Air plane crash in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district, were cremated on Thursday at the sacred Pashupatinath temple here.

The Canadian-built turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew when it crashed minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday.

Businessman Ashok Kumar Tripathi (54) and his Thane-based estranged wife Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathi (51) were on a reunion trip to the Himalayan country along with their son Dhanush (22) and daughter Ritika (15) when the tragedy struck.

Tripathi's brother and wife were present when the last rites of the four members of the family were performed. The bodies were cremated at the electric crematorium near the temple.

The Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, situated along the banks of the Bagmati River, is one of the most important Hindu temples in Nepal.

Earlier in the morning, the bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital here. Rescuers on Monday recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage site of the plane belonging to Tara Air.

On Tuesday, the last body was also retrieved from the wreckage site. The Nepal government has formed a five-member commission of inquiry headed by senior aeronautical engineer Ratish Chandra Lal Suman to find out the cause of the Tara Air plane crash.

According to a preliminary investigation carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), bad weather was the reason behind the crash of the plane. The black box of the plane was also retrieved by a team of experienced international and national mountain guides from the crash site on Tuesday.

The black box, also known as the cockpit voice recorder, records radio transmissions and other sounds in the cockpit, such as conversations between the pilots, and engine noises. It could offer vital clues about the crash in which all 22 people on board were killed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Tara Air plane Nepal plane crash Plane crash Twin Otter 9N-AET
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp