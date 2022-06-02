STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two including Sri Lankan national arrested for attempting to illegally migrate into Sri Lanka

Police sources said that during patrolling the Q-branch police under suspicion caught the duo near the Rameswaram railway station. 

Published: 02nd June 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAMESHWARAM: A Sri Lankan national and a Rameswaram fisherman were arrested by the Q branch team in Rameswaram for planning to illegally migrate into Sri Lanka on Wednesday night. Police seized 10000 cash from the Sri Lankan nationals possession. 

Following an investigation, one of the accused person who arrived from Chennai by train was identified as Keerthanan (28) of Vavuniya region of Sri Lanka. He came to Chennai on January 16, 2020 from Sri Lanka.

Keerthanan has been staying in Tamil Nadu illegally as his visa expired two years after he came to Tamil Nadu and he tried twice to renew his visa but could not renew it. It was revealed that the accused person Keerthanan has been attempting to go to London using a fake passport. After 2 years of effort, he could not make it. 

Following this, Keerthanan decided to flee to Sri Lanka illegally by boat across the Dhanushkodi and contacted the Muthukumaran (49) a fisherman from Rameswaram.  Muthukumaran has taken the money and tried to ferry Keerthanan to Sri Lanka by boat.

Upon learning about this, the Q unit police arrested the two and handed them over to the Rameswaram Town police station for further investigation. The duo was arrested and was booked under section 12(I)(a) of the Passport Act and section 14, 14(C) of the Foreigners Act  1946. They are produced in Rameswaram court and remanded in custody on Thursday.

