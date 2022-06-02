STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

World Bank to provide financial assistance to Lanka for fertiliser supplies

The Minister said that he appreciated the support extended by the World Bank to the programme to provide rice to the people of the country without any shortage in the future.

Published: 02nd June 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

World Bank Building

World Bank Building. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The World Bank has agreed to provide the necessary financial assistance to debt-ridden Sri Lanka to obtain urea fertiliser for the upcoming Maha season in the country, according to a media report.

Maha Season falls during the "North-east monsoon" from September to March in the following year. Currently, Yala season is going on. Yala is the season of paddy cultivation in Sri Lanka that lasts between May and August.

The agreement between the WB and Sri Lanka was reached during a discussion held recently between the Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera and representatives of the World Bank office in Sri Lanka at the Ministry of Agriculture, the Colombo Page news portal reported on Wednesday.

Amaraweera said that the representatives of the World Bank have agreed to provide the relevant financial assistance during the discussion held regarding the obtaining of chemical fertilizers required for paddy cultivation during the Maha season this year.

The Minister said that he appreciated the support extended by the World Bank to the programme to provide rice to the people of the country without any shortage in the future.

Amaraweera further said the discussions are expected to be held with other institutions such as the World Bank to provide fertilisers and agrochemicals required for paddy cultivation as well as other cultivations.

The Sri Lankan government banned chemical fertilisers last year as part of a phased transition towards organic agriculture. The dearth of adequate supplies of organic fertilisers affected agricultural output, especially rice and tea, and caused a food shortage with crop losses amounting to 50 per cent.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a few weeks ago, admitted his decision to ban chemical fertilisers to go 100 per cent organic was wrong.

The agriculturists have warned that the country may encounter a food shortage by mid-August in the ongoing economic crisis.

Last month, India assured Sri Lanka to immediately supply 65,000 metric tonnes of urea to avoid any disruption in paddy cultivation.

Sri Lanka's annual fertiliser imports cost USD 400 million. Farmers across the country have protested against fertiliser shortages, saying they are being forced to abandon their farmlands.

Sri Lanka has more than 2 million farmers and up to 70 per cent of its 22 million people are directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Bank Sri Lanka Lanka crisis
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp