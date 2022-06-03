STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Massive fire at Moscow business center, four in hospital

Russia’s newly appointed emergency minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Russian Emergency Situation ministry's firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a business center in Moscow, Russia

Russian Emergency Situation ministry's firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a business center in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: A massive fire at a Moscow business center led to four people, including a top emergency official, getting rushed to a hospital Friday, Russian authorities said.

Emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and three helicopters to combat the fire in the west of Russia’s capital.

Sergei Zheltov, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow branch, suffered a heart attack while directing the efforts to combat the blaze. A firefighter and people who were inside the building when the blaze broke out were injured.

Russia’s newly appointed emergency minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

His deputy, Ilya Denisov, said about 1,000 people were evacuated from the business center. He told reporters there were no deaths from the blaze and that firefighters had checked the entire building to make sure no one was trapped.

Authorities didn’t name a possible cause of the fire. Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely having ignited the blaze.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moscow business center fire
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp