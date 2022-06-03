STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka seeks UN help on food shortages

Scarce supplies of petrol, diesel and fertiliser have made it difficult for farmers to grow crops, while the agricultural sector is still reeling from a disastrous organic policy.

Published: 03rd June 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe. (File| AFP)

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe. (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka is seeking urgent United Nations help to build a stockpile of essential foods, the prime minister's office said Friday, after authorities warned of looming starvation.

Acute shortages of food, fuel and other essential goods, along with record inflation and rolling blackouts, have inflicted widespread misery in the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis.

Scarce supplies of petrol, diesel and fertiliser have made it difficult for farmers to grow crops, while the agricultural sector is still reeling from a disastrous organic policy that kneecapped yields last year. 

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization is now planning a "food crisis response plan" to shore up reserves and will also offer more funds for urban agriculture, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement.

Parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana warned in April that Sri Lanka was facing "very acute food shortages and starvation".

Around half of Sri Lanka's rice production was lost last year, and the latest cultivation season which started last month has been disrupted because of fertiliser shortages. 

Sri Lanka's painful economic crunch was sparked by a shortage of foreign currency, leaving traders unable to pay for critical imports, including fertiliser. 

The government has since defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt and is seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout. 

Most of Sri Lanka's fertiliser is imported, but last year President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced a ban on foreign agrochemicals as the country's foreign reserves began running out.

The policy was billed as an effort to fashion Sri Lanka into the world's first 100 percent organic farming nation, but was abruptly halted after farmers left their fields fallow. 

The head of the agricultural ministry was promptly sacked last December after warning that the scheme could lead to a famine by the end of this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Crisis UN United Nations
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp