Russia puts more strength behind ‘creeping’ Ukraine advance

By Associated Press

KYIV: Reinforced Russian troops backed by airstrikes pummeled a portion of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, blowing up bridges and shelling apartment buildings as they fought to capture two cities that would put a contested province under Moscow’s control, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian and Ukrainian forces battled street-by-street in Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said. Russian strikes killed four people, including a mother and child, in the nearby village of Hirske, Haidai said.

The cities are the last major areas of Luhansk province still held by Ukraine. The Russian attacks are central to the Kremlin’s reduced wartime goal of seizing the entire Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and established self-proclaimed republics.

Russia also escalated attacks around Bakhmut, a city in Doneskt, the other province that makes up the Donbas, the Ukrainian military said as the war reached its 101st day.

In recent days, the Russians focused on capturing Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of about 100,000. At one point, they held 90% of the city, but Ukrainian soldiers clawed back some ground, Haidai reported Friday. Western military analysts said Russia was devoting significant troop strength and firepower to what British officials described as a “creeping advance” in the Donbas.

“The combined use of air and artillery strikes has been a key factor in Russia’s recent tactical successes in the region,” the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in a Saturday assessment. The British ministry warned that after launching so many guided missiles, Russia was employing unguided missiles that have “almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties.”

The Ukrainian military staff reported that Ukrainian forces repulsed nine attacks in the Donbas over 24 hours. The claim could not be independently verified.

While Russian forces are concentrated on seizing the Donbas in the east, Ukrainian troops have staged counterattacks to try to regain territory in their country’s south.

After seizing most of the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the port city of Mariupol, Moscow has installed local administrators, offered residents Russian passports and taken other steps to consolidate its hold on occupied areas.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Russian-installed officials and troops faced growing resistance among the local population and “an increase in partisan activity in southern Ukraine.”

The institute cited accounts on Russian Telegram channels of threats against locals who received Russian passports.

The Ukrainian Center for National Resistance, which established a website to advise residents on sabotage and other techniques, said Kherson residents were encouraged to burn down a Russian passport center.

The Ukrainian military general staff noted with approval the trouble that Russian occupation authorities were encountering. It said Russian leaders in Kherson wore bulletproof vests and traveled in armored vehicles.