STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal starts exporting additional 144 MW electricity to India

This is the second year in a row that the Himalayan nation is selling electricity to India through its exchange market.

Published: 05th June 2022 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal has started exporting an additional 144 MW of electricity generated by its Kaligandaki hydropower plant to India through its power exchange market.

Buoyed by continuous rainfall this year, the Himalayan nation is exporting surplus electricity to India through its power exchange market for the second consecutive year, according to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the state-owned power utility body.

The average rate of selling electricity was around Rs 7, according to Pradeep Thike, Deputy Chief of the Nepal Electricity Authority.

The NEA started exporting the additional electricity generated by its Kaligandaki hydropower plant to India from Saturday midnight.

The electricity is being exported to India under the Nepal-India power exchange agreement, Thike said.

The NEA earlier started selling 37.7 MW electricity generated by its 24 MW Trishuli and 15 MW Devighat power plants from Wednesday midnight after the Himalayan nation's power plants started generating surplus energy.

"After the addition of electricity generated from 144 MW Kaligandaki Hydropower Project, Nepal will be selling a total of 178 MW electricity to India through India Energy Exchange Limited (IEX)," said Thike.

On April 6, India allowed the NEA to sell additional 325 MW of electricity generated from four hydel projects - Kali Gandaki (144MW), Middle Marsyangdi (70MW), and Marsyangdi (69MW) - all developed by the NEA, and Likhu 4 Hydropower Project with 52.4MW capacity, developed by the private sector.

This is the second year in a row that the Himalayan nation is selling electricity to India through its exchange market.

With the onset of monsoons, hydropower plants in Nepal have been producing excess electricity from the elevated water levels in the Himalayan rivers.

Last month, it had invited bids from Indian companies to sell its 200 MW surplus energy in the upcoming monsoon season under a long-term power purchase agreement.

During the recent visit of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to India, Nepal had received approval from the Indian side to export up to 364 MW of electricity to the Indian energy market.

The IEX under India's Power Ministry had granted the NEA permission to supply additional 326 MW to be traded in the Indian power-exchange market.

Nepal will be able to export electricity to India till mid-November, and based on the existing arrangements, it can earn up to 14 billion Nepali Rupees from the Indian market over the next five-and-half month period, according to the NEA officials.

Nepal became energy surplus ever since the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project came into full operation in August last year, the Himalayan Times report said in November last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Electricity Authority Nepal Hydropower Nepal India Ties
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp