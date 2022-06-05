STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan PM Sharif condemns controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet

The prime minister also alleged that the current Indian government was trampling religious freedom and especially the rights of Muslims.

Published: 05th June 2022 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the "hurtful" remarks by a ruling party leader in India against the prophet of Islam.

"I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH)," Shehbaz tweeted.

The prime minister also alleged that the current Indian government was trampling religious freedom and especially the rights of Muslims.

"Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme," he said. He went on to add, "All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH)."

Pakistan's Foreign Office also retweeted the brief statement by the Prime Minister.

In New Delhi, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

