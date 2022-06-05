Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West

By Associated Press

KYIV: Russia's defence ministry said the military destroyed tanks donated by Ukraine's allies and other armour in a barrage of missile strikes that shattered five weeks of eerie calm in Ukraine's capital early Sunday.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

In a posting on the Telegram app, the Russian ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used.

It said the strikes destroyed on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by Eastern European countries and other armoured vehicles located in buildings of a car-repair business.