VP Naidu holds delegation-level talks with Qatar PM; reviews bilateral ties

DOHA: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met Qatar's Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani here and the two leaders held delegation level talks and reviewed bilateral relations including trade, investment, economic and security cooperation.

Naidu, who reached here on the last leg of his three-nation tour from May 30 to June 7, was accorded a ceremonial reception and a Guard of Honour at the Doha airport on Saturday. He was also welcomed by the Indian community upon his arrival.

His visit to Qatar is taking place as both sides prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said that Vice President Naidu and Qatar Prime Minister Abdulaziz Al Thani held delegation level talks.

"PM & Minister of Interior of Qatar, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani received VP @MVenkaiahNaidu at Amiri Diwan in Doha. Both sides held delegation level talks & reviewed bilateral relations including trade, investment, economic & security cooperation," Bagchi said on Twitter.

Naidu is also scheduled to meet several other Qatari dignitaries during this visit. He will also address a business roundtable in Qatar.

"People-to-people contacts are at the heart of the historical relations between India and Qatar, with the latter hosting over 7,50,000 Indians," the MEA said in a statement ahead of his visit to the three countries.

It said that the multifaceted cooperation between the two sides has witnessed significant growth in economic, energy, investment, education, defence, and cultural ties.

"Bilateral trade crossed USD 15 billion in FY 2021-22. Qatar has also committed investments of over USD 2 billion in various Indian companies over the past two years," it said.

Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, reached here from Senegal where he had emphasised the important role of legislature in the life of a nation and appreciated Senegal's democratic ethos, making it India's natural development partner.

India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Naidu's visit to Gabon and Senegal was aimed at adding momentum to India's engagement with Africa and emphasising its commitment to the African continent.